MHA’s panel on demographic changes reaches Jammu, to meet stakeholders

A high-level panel headed by registrar general and census commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, reached here on a three-day visit to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, said people familiar with the development. The official informed that the panel is likely to visit border areas and places, which have witnessed demographic changes. (File)

“The panel head retired justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar could not come, but it has certainly arrived here on Monday. The panel is being led by registrar general Mritunjay Kumar Narayan. It has Durga Shankar Mishra, a retired IAS officer, Balaji Srivastava, a retired IPS officer and Dr Shamika Ravi,” said a top official.

“The panel will meet various stakeholders, including members of the civil society, to study demographic changes in Jammu,” he added.

The official informed that the panel is likely to visit border areas and places, which have witnessed demographic changes. “The panel will also meet senior government officials in Jammu and Kashmir for their assessment of the situation and what they feel about demographic changes,” he said.