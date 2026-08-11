62-year-old found murdered in Kapurthala house

An 62-year-old man was found murdered at his house in Kapurthala’s Mauli village in the early hours of Monday, police said. The deceased, identified as Gurcharan Singh, was found in a pool of blood in his house on the outskirts of the village. His wife lived in the house located inside the village. The case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Satnampura police station.

Phagwara superintendent of police Madhvi Sharma said officials got information on Monday morning when Gurcharan’s wife, Simranjit Kaur, went to the other house and found him dead. “Unidentified assailant(s) attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing fatal injuries to his neck and other body parts. The preliminary investigation suggests no robbery angle as his valuables were intact at the crime scene,” SP Sharma said.

Police said the victim usually visited his outer residence to look after the cattle and other farming-related equipment. His son and daughter are settled abroad. The SP said the body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Forensic teams have collected the evidence from the spot. We are scrutinising CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the assailants,” she said. The case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Satnampura police station.

A senior farmer leader, Gurpal Singh Kala Mauli, and Mauli village sarpanch Amandeep Kumar said Gurcharan was a former kabbaddi player who retired from the sport long ago.