ACB chargesheets 10 in ₹7 lakh bridge material embezzlement case in Kupwara

Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday chargesheeted 10 persons, including former executive engineers, in an embezzlement case relating to Lastiyal–Kalaroose Bridge, Kupwara. ACB said that after completion of investigation, requisite sanction for prosecution against the in-service accused public servants was accorded by the competent authority. (File)

The ACB, Jammu & Kashmir, presented a chargesheet before the competent court against 10 accused persons, including nine public servants and one private contractor, in a case relating to alleged misappropriation of Government store material, fraudulent release of a security deposit, forgery, abuse of official position and criminal conspiracy in connection with construction of a steel bridge at Lastiyal-Kalaroose, Kupwara.

“The case originated from an open verification conducted by the erstwhile Vigilance Organisation Kashmir into allegations of loss to the state exchequer by the beneficiary contractor in connivance with officials of PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara. Investigation revealed that the bridge work was allotted to contractor Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Lone in September 2010, with stipulated completion within three months. The contractor commenced the work after considerable delay, executed only part of the work and subsequently abandoned the project. Departmental store material comprising cement and steel remained unaccounted for/unrecovered, valued at approximately ₹5.63 lakh,” the ACB statement said, adding that investigations further revealed fraudulent release and encashment of the contractor’s CDR amounting to ₹73,000 on the basis of a forged communication purportedly issued by the competent departmental authority.

“The investigation also brought on record alleged irregular release of bill deposits amounting to ₹81,400 despite outstanding government liabilities, besides lapses on the part of engineering and accounts officials in safeguarding government material, enforcing contractual conditions and ensuring recovery of government dues.Thereby a total loss of ₹7.12 lakh to state exchequer was caused by accused public servants in connivance with contractor,” the statement said.

ACB said that after completion of investigation, requisite sanction for prosecution against the in-service accused public servants was accorded by the competent authority. Accordingly, on the basis of the oral, documentary, scientific and other evidence collected during investigation, 10 accused persons have been charge-sheeted:Abdul Majeed Malik – then helper/assistant cashier, PWD(R&B) division, Kupwara; Ghulam Rasool Lone – then cashier/senior assistant, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Mohammad Sultan Sheikh (retd.) – then executive engineer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Er Ajit Singh Chopra (retd.) – then executive engineer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Er Nazir Ahmad Shah (retd.) – then assistant executive engineer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Er Abdul Rashid Dar (retd.) – then assistant executive engineer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Er Manzoor Ahmad Sumji – then junior engineer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara;Gh. Qadir Bhat (retd.) – then assistant accounts officer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara; Abdul Hamid Dar – then assistant accounts officer, PWD(R&B) Division, Kupwara and Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Lone – private contractor/beneficiary.

“All 10 accused persons were presented before the court of special judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, on Monday along with the chargesheet and were admitted to bail upon furnishing bail and surety bonds as directed by the court.”

The court has fixed November 25 as the next date of hearing.