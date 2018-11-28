Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh stun in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rohit Bal ensembles at Mumbai reception. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who hosted a second wedding reception on Wednesday in Mumbai, stunned in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal, respectively.

Breaking her tradition of wearing Sabyasachi at her wedding functions - she wore a lehenga by the designer for her Anand Karaj ceremony in Italy - Deepika chose to wear an ivory and gold chikankari sari. Sharing a picture of the couple on their Instagram page, the designers wrote, “@deepikapadukone is an absolute dream in this gorgeous Ivory and Gold Chikankari ensemble.”

Ranveer, meanwhile, wore a Rohit Bal ensemble. The actor had previously worn Bal at the Bengaluru reception, as well, along with the rest of his family. Ranveer had worn Sabyasachi at the wedding, like Deepika. Sharing the official image on his Instagram, Rohit Bal Couture, the designer wrote, “Ranveer Singh in ROHITBALCOUTURE . #congratulations to the Most Beautiful Couple # God Bless you both with eternal happiness and forever love.”

Deepika and Ranveer hosted close friends and family at the reception, held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt. They’d previously organised a first reception party in Bengaluru on November 21, after tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their wedding reception at Grand Hyatt. (Hindustan Times)

The couple will now host a third reception - a separate party was also held between the first and second receptions - on December 1; this one will be attended by their industry friends. Ranveer and Deepika’s Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra, will also begin her own wedding festivities on December 2. Priyanka is getting married to American actor and singer Nick Jonas in the first week of December.

Indian Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and Deepika Padukone (R) pose for a photograph during their wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. (AFP)

For her Anand Karaj ceremony, Deepika wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga emblazoned with the words ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’. The designer recently shared a video that detailed the making of the piece. He also shared a similar video for the outfit Ranveer wore. Ranveer followed up the Rohit Bal-designed Bengaluru reception attire with a flamboyant piece by Manish Malhotra, for the recent post-wedding party.

