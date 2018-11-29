Deepika Padukone’s jewellery game was strong at DeepVeer wedding reception. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent years. The newlyweds were as stylish as ever as they stepped out for their wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday wearing matching ivory and gold looks. With all eyes on Deepika Padukone in a stunning, ornate bridal lehenga — featuring gold-embroidered chikankari, characteristic of the work of fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla — her accompanying jewels did not disappoint. A fan of statement jewellery, Deepika has been spotted wearing unique bridal bling throughout her wedding celebrations, but her unusual reception jewellery caught our attention.

The new bride wore a dazzling wedding jewellery set with diamonds throughout. The standout piece was her multi-tiered floral-style necklace, which is from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s jewellery label, Saboo at AJSK, and features a blend of pearls, pristine white enamel and uncut diamonds set in gold. Along with the glamorous necklace, Deepika’s earrings — with strands of pearls and standout diamonds — made a bold statement. Deepika’s reception look was topped off by her red bridal chuda alongside her beautiful, large, and pricey (it reportedly costs between Rs 1.3 to 2.7 crore) engagement ring. And while posing for photos at the reception, Deepika’s new stone looked extra blingy.

Sure, we think pretty much any celebrity bridal jewellery is nice to look at, but Deepika’s was so sparkly and stunning that there’s no way you wouldn’t stop and stare. Keep scrolling for a close-up of each and every piece of glitzy jewellery from the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:03 IST