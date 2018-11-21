Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding: Deepika’s jewellery is regal and unique

When it comes to bridal jewellery, bigger is always better. And that was certainly the case with one of the most stylish brides of 2018 — Deepika Padukone. The actor opted for statement-making jewellery after statement-making jewellery for her and actor Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities at Lake Como, Italy. The stylish couple got married in twin wedding ceremonies -- a Konkani and a Sindhi one -- on November 14-15, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Brides-to-be, if you’ve picked out your wedding attire, your shoes, and even your bridal hair and make-up looks, and haven’t locked in your jewellery yet -- or are confused whether you should opt for bold pieces or wear delicate add-ons -- you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered all the jaw-dropping jewellery pieces from The Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection, which Deepika dazzled in at her wedding to inspire you to take your special day outfit to the next level:

Mehendi

Deepika wore a refreshing, all-over embellished Sabyasachi kurta set, perfect for the effortless-yet-stunning bride. She topped off the ensemble with lots of bling via a statement multi-strand, multi-layered navratan rani haar set amidst uncut diamonds, ruby, pearls and emerald in 18 karat gold. Talk about jaw-dropping.

Sindhi wedding

Deepika’s red bridal lehenga was hand-embroidered with golden tilla details and paired with a chowki design aari-taari dupatta, complete with a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri. Along with a huge engagement ring, Deepika wore 22-karat gold and uncut diamond jewellery -- a statement maang tikka, jadau jhumkas, a bridal chuda, a nath (nose ring) and beautiful golden kalire worn with a gaggle of bangles and rings -- embedded with with baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies.

Konkani wedding

Deepika donned the most gorgeous red, rust and gold saree, typical of a Konkani bride. The beaming bride accessorised her wedding saree with jaw-dropping traditional jewellery -- a statement mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and emerald -- from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her striking wedding look appropriately reflects her heritage, while embracing her Bollywood star and style icon status.

