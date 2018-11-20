Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin again in Sabyasachi as they head to Bengaluru reception. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are relationship goals — and not just because of the way the newlyweds look at one another lovingly. Deepika and Ranveer have been twinning ever since their November 14-15 wedding at Lake Como, Italy. It’s incredibly cute to see the beaming twosome get coordinated with their traditional Indian looks from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On Tuesday, while leaving for Bengaluru to host their first wedding reception, Deepika-Ranveer once again demonstrated just how connected and in love they are. Ranveer and Deepika were both dressed in Sabyasachi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked adorable together, showing off their easy camaraderie as they exchanged loving glances and smiled for cameras at Mumbai airport. Ranveer’s stark white kurta-pyjama set paired with a floral half jacket is simple and perfect for wearing all year long. It actually checks off all groom dressing requirements, without loosing Ranveer’s unique style sensibilities. Also, don’t miss the unique mehendi design on Ranveer’s right palm: Along with a decorative diya, the Padmaavat actor got Deepika’s name written in the Devanagari script.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s coordinated airport look came in a fresh cream colour palette. The new bride again proved she has impeccable taste in fashion and has a special place in her heart for ethnic Indian ensembles. Deepika’s flared knee-length kurta was cinched at the waist and was covered in tone-on-tone embroidery. It was paired with a matching churidaar and an embroidered dupatta. Deepika’s ornate gold and diamond mangalsutra and statement chandbali earrings added a glamorous touch to the otherwise day-appropriate kurta set, while her minimal make-up complemented her cream ensemble. Deepika finished off her summer-appropriate look with subtle, kohl-rimmed eyes, a touch of pink gloss on her lips and a flush of blush with her hair pulled back into simple low bun.

This isn’t the first time the two lovebirds have given us a glimpse of their undeniable couple style. On Sunday, shortly after their lavish twin weddings at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello, Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai wearing matching airport looks in coordinating head-to-toe Sabyasachi ensembles -- bold and colourful prints paired with beige silk separates. Deepika matched her bright red and gold Benarasi dupatta to Ranveer’s hot pink Nehru jacket with elephant motifs. Notice the couple rocked similar similar footwear too?

Even at their wedding ceremony on Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer’s colour palette was coordinated. Both Deepika and Ranveer wore head-to-toe Sabyasachi to their wedding ceremonies: For the Sindhi wedding on Thursday, Deepika chose a unique red and gold lehenga, while Ranveer too opted for a red gold brocade sherwani. Seriously, though: Could these two be any more in sync with one another? Meanwhile, at the Konkani wedding on Wednesday, Deepika chose an opulent hand-embroidered red, rust and gold saree, and Ranveer’s Konkani groom avatar -- he wore an ivory and gold veshti, kurta and angvastram -- was a fitting match.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 12:27 IST