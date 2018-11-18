Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wear ‘head-to-toe’ Sabyasachi on return to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally back in Mumbai after their Italy wedding. They were spotted at the airport and then headed to Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai where they met and posed for photographers.

The new bride and the groom were decked from ‘head-to-toe’ in Sabyasachi. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared the image on Instagram. While Deepika wore a cream suit and a red silk dupatta accessorised with traditional jewellery, Ranveer also wore a cream kurta set to complement his bride along with a pink and gold jacket.

Mukherjee had designed the clothes and jewellery for both the bride and the groom for all their functions.

On November 14 and 15, the popular Bollywood couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals at Lake Como. After much anticipation, the first official pictures of the couple were shared by them late on Thursday evening.

Coming up for the couple are three wedding receptions — the first at Bengaluru, followed by one in Mumbai on November 28 for the press. Finally, on December 1, they will host a reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt for their industry friends.

Here are some more videos and images of the happy couple:

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:49 IST