Deepika Padukone is a beautiful bride in dreamy new mehendi pics from Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15. On Tuesday, the Padmaavat actors took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen snaps from their pre-wedding festivities, including two beautiful shots of the radiant bride posing and dancing in an ethereal blush ensemble at the mehendi ceremony.

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding extravaganza featured a mehendi function, where the glowing bride made wearing an all-over embellished Sabyasachi ensemble look easy and we loved her choice of pastels. While Deepika wore a demure red and gold lehenga and an embroidered saree by the designer for her twin Konkani and Sindhi weddings, the refreshing kurta set at her mehendi was a great fit for the effortless-yet-stunning bride. The ornate floral embroidery and peek-a-boo lace detailings that add extra romance to the pretty and polished design.

Deepika topped off the ensemble with lots of bling via a statement multi-strand, multi-layered navratan rani haar set amidst uncut diamonds, ruby, pearls and emerald in 18 karat gold. Talk about jaw-dropping. Deepika also brought winning hair and graceful make-up the festivities. She styled her hair in a bun and wore a glossy peach-coloured lip, slightly glittery eye shadow, lush lashes and a tiny black bindi.

To no one’s surprise, Deepika’s groom, Ranveer, was also dressed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Although Deepika stunned with her luscious and sparkly look, we couldn’t help but be awestruck with Ranveer’s mehendi style. His whimsical ethnic Indian look had an iridescent shine that served up festive glamour and elegance. Ranveer’s flamboyant long-sleeved printed khadi angrakha in a delicate floral pattern perfectly matched Deepika’s graceful mehendi look. It was a lesson in subdued glamour, accessorised with a Nehru jacket with clusters of gold beads and sequin. And Ranveer’s round sunglasses are a definite show-stopper.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 17:56 IST