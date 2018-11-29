Best memes from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s reception: When they kept a check on plates and more

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first official pictures as they celebrated their wedding reception with family, friends and mediapersons at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on Wednesday. The festivities gave us so many heart-warming and show-stopping moments: From the first time we saw Ranveer and Deepika’s twinning white and gold looks to Ranveer’s enthusiastic dance and Deepika whispering sweet nothings into her ‘bandhgala and skirt’ wearing groom’s ear, as the couple posed for photographers in front of a wall of florals and greenery.

With an occasion as grand as Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception, the internet just couldn’t help itself. As Ranveer, “the luckiest guy in the world”, posed for pictures with Deepika, “the most beautiful girl in the world”, people took to social media to share their best, most hilarious reactions to the spectacle. Would it be wrong if we said one of our favourite things about Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception were the memes that followed? We didn’t think so either.

Scroll down to browse the hilarious reactions to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding extravaganza before you disagree:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15. It was an intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance. For the Anand Karaj, Deepika chose a unique red and gold lehenga, while Ranveer opted for a coordinating red gold brocade sherwani. Meanwhile, at the Konkani wedding, Deepika chose an opulent hand-embroidered red, rust and gold saree, and Ranveer’s Konkani groom avatar -- he wore an ivory and gold veshti, kurta and angvastram -- was a fitting match. Days later, on November 21, Deepika and Ranveer looked nothing less than royalty at their Bengaluru reception.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 17:13 IST