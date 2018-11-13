Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Twitter has memes on their outfit choices, honeymoon plans and more

While actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are keeping their fans in tow over pictures from their wedding functions, Twitter has found a way to keep itself entertained. The star couple, which is set to tie the knot in Italy on Wednesday and Thursday, has been the subject of a tonne of memes on social media.

From cracking jokes about how they will book their honeymoon trip—considering Ranveer is the brand ambassador of Make My Trip and Deepika represents Go Ibibo— to whether Ranveer will overshadow Deepika at the wedding with his peculiar choice of outfit, Twitter is expecting a lot from their nuptials.

Check out some of the craziest memes shared by their fans:

Deepika and Ranveer will have a quite and private wedding at Italy’s Lake Como. They will be joined by their family and friends and only a handful of their Bollywood colleagues like directors Farah Khan (who gave Deepika her big break in Bollywood) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (with whom Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three movies).

Their wedding in Italy will be followed by a reception in Bangalore for their extended families and another on November 28 for their industry colleagues in Mumbai. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more are expected to join the newlyweds for a lavish party in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel.

The couple will reportedly enjoy a brief honeymoon before resuming work. Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia and in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Kara Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia. Deepik will play acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s film.

