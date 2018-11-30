Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in coordinated outfits. See pics

Newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love affair with beige and golden outfits is far from over. The couple turned up yet again in coordinated outfits for a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they waved for the paparazzi and their fans gathered outside the temple. She wore a plain beige kurta with a heavy embroidered dupatta. She let her hair loose this time with a half-tie hairstyle and wore her big chandbali earrings once again. Ranveer also wore a beige kurta-pyjama set with a beige jacket and jootis. After paying their respects in the temple, the couple was seen with an orange drape around their necks.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wore beige outfits once again. (Viral Bhayani)

Ritika Bhavnani, Prakash and Anisha Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Viral Bhayani)

Prakash Padukone and Jugjeet Bhavnani at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surrounded by policemen at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Viral Bhayani)

Prakash Padukone with Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Ujjala Padukone with Ritika Bhavnani at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Viral Bhayani)

Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone also visited the temple. Ranveer’s parents Jugjeet and Anju Bhavnani also arrived with his sister Ritika.

Deepika and Ranveer will host a third wedding reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on December 1 for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. They have previously held one wedding reception in Bengaluru and one in Mumbai.

The couple tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sindhi wedding rituals. They shared the first officials pictures from the wedding on the second day and posted 17 more pictures upon their arrival in India on November 17.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Ranveer said that he always knew he wanted to marry Deepika. “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it,” he said.

“I’ve been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go...I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he said.

