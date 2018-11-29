Deepika stop looking so surreal all the time, live a little

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding recently, the expectations to atleast virtually participate in the wedding were higher than compared to the guests who were hoping to get invited to the wedding. In a private ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a picturesque setting in Lake Como in Italy. There was a lot of desperation to get a glimpse of the much talked about couple and when the images finally surfaced on social media, we couldn’t keep calm and a crossfire of comments and evaluation began comparing their wedding to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi’s wedding. Nothing was spared, the clothes, the jewellery, the accessories, the colours, the body language and how much they were in love with each other.

If we look at the couple, Ranveer has always been a vibrant and easy going in contrast to Deepika’s reserved and poised demeanour. Even though Deepika has been quite an open book in terms of her personal struggles with depression, she still seems like an opposite match to Ranveer but as they say, opposites attract. Now, back to the duo’s appearance and how they looked together during and post the wedding. Deepika definitely looked beautiful in her Sabyasachi’s trousseau package but she didn’t really surprise us with her choice of her wedding looks. The choice of apparels and jewellery looked like an extension of all her traditional looks that she sported in a series of magnum opuses over these years. And ofcourse, we all really tried hard to sport that wedding glow on her face. The joy at the beginning of a new journey.

Post her Bengaluru reception, where she looked her classic best in the pure zari gold Kanjivaram silk sari complimented with pearls and emerald stone cut jewellery, hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou gave her the signature neat bun and we couldn’t help but notice that we have seen this before. The same make-up, the same hair, the same body language as we see her in almost every role she plays in period dramas. Post that, hopes were high and the quirky Bollywood DJ party in Bombay hosted by Ranveer’s sister saw Deepika trying to pull a Frida Kahlo. She could dress up like Frida but, she wasn’t able to embrace her spirit. She looked very contained with her movements as if it was role written for her and she was working around it. Looking at the cameras and smiling the moment it’s a click, she clearly wasn’t having as much fun as Ranveer, at times, even stealing his thunder but not in the right way. Even though she was shown as “Frida Kahlo on acid”, her appearance didn’t go with that at all. Even the twirl she did as Ranveer danced around her was guarded as she clearly looked like she is doing it more for the camera and him but not really for herself.

At her much-awaited Mumbai reception held yesterday, Deepika chose to in a different direction as compared to her previous wedding looks. She wore a gorgeous and understated ivory and gold ensemble with matching jewellery and Ranveer complimented the look with Rohit Bal couture in the same composition. Deepika failed to impress many even though the look was beautiful. Her subtle make-up, mostly on the bronzer side and that forehead decked with vermillion didn’t really do anything for her. It was dull and it did not do justice to the ethereal ivory and gold palette. Why so surreal Deepika? Why not let go for a bit and have fun rather than just being too prim and proper all the time. It’s your wedding. Let go a little. Surreal is good but not all the time. It borders mundane and we don’t have the bandwidth for the same all the time.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:02 IST