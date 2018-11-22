Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception looks are fit for royalty. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday by releasing a regal portrait. A week after their spectacular Anand Karaj and Konkani wedding ceremonies in Lake Como, Italy, the actors were snapped at their beautiful Bengaluru reception. Just before their reception at Leela Palace hotel, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their evening looks in a stylish couple photo, taken by fashion and celebrity photographer, Errikos Andreou. This gave fans the first glimpse of the new bride in her jaw-dropping Kanjivaram silk saree, which was gifted to her by her mother, Ujjala Padukone:

If we weren’t already almost blinded by Deepika’s beauty, the newlywed stepped out looking perfectly bridal, styled by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika’s rich pure zari gold saree -- designed by K Radharaman, founder of The House of Angadi, Bengaluru -- was complemented by jewellery we can’t get enough of. We couldn’t help but feast our eyes on Deepika’s massive choker and stud earrings, depicting a beautiful affair between rare Zambian emeralds and brilliant-cut diamonds. It was paired with multi-strand, multi-layered pearl and emerald rani haar. Deepika’s statement bling is from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

For the Konkani wedding ceremony at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello on November 14, Deepika donned a pure gold zari Kanjivaram brocade silk saree with Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif. Deepika’s wedding saree was also from Bengaluru-based heritage store, Angadi Galleria -- which house exclusive handloom designs from The House of Angadi -- and not Sabyasachi. On Wednesday, the designer clarified in an Instagram post that he only modified an existing piece given to him by Deepika’s mother, writing, “as per Konkani tradition, the bride’s saree is gifted to her by the mother for the wedding.”

While Deepika Padukone’s Bengaluru reception look epitomizes a timeless minimal elegance, Ranveer Singh’s black and gold Rohit Bal sherwani was fit for a prince. The actor looked dapper in a mandarin collar full-sleeved sherwani crafted in silk velvet with dori embroidery all over.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 12:50 IST