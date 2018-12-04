Katrina Kaif says her breakup was a blessing, calls regret a useless emotion

Katrina Kaif recently stunned the paparazzi by making her presence felt at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception held in Mumbai. The diva attended the event to congratulate the newlyweds and looked pretty in a simple ivory saree. The actor has now graced the cover of the Vogue magazine. She has let down her guard for the magazine and spoke openly about her personal life, which she summed up as “non-existent.”

Talking about the positives of her life post her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina said in the Vogue interview, “It’s probably one of the first times in my life where I really had only myself to focus on. And when you focus on yourself, often, the first thing you realise is that you don’t really know yourself. It’s like a period of not knowing, a period of being uncomfortable because you’re seeing yourself in your raw form without embellishments and then accepting that you don’t really know who you are.” Taking it in her stride, she added, “I now see it as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective.”

The actor refuses to believe in having any regrets and said, “the single-most useless emotion on the planet. Whatever decision you make at that time in your life, it’s the best decision you could have made at that moment. That’s why you made it! Now, it’s hindsight. Of what use is hindsight?”

Katrina is currently working on her next film with Salman Khan titled Bharat. Her last film Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, could not impress the critics but the actor left her fans in awe with her excellent dancing skills. She is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming film ‘Zero’ starring her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Zero is set to hit the theatres on December 21 whereas Bharat is scheduled to release around Eid, 2019.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:02 IST