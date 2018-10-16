Katrina Kaif celebrates end of Bharat schedule with Salman Khan pics. See them here

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar, star and director of the upcoming Salman Khan film Bharat, have shared images to mark the end of the Abu Dhabi shooting schedule of the film. The ambitious film will be set across several decades and will show Salman’s character in various avatars.

The movie marks a reunion between the lead actors - Salman and Katrina - and director Ali, after the hugely successful Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali has previously directed Salman in Sultan, and their partnership is proving to be very successful for them both. Katrina was a last minute addition to the film, after original star Priyanka Chopra departed the project weeks before filming due to her engagement with Nick Jonas.

Sharing an image of herself, Salman and their co-star, Sunil Grover, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “Schedule wrap🌟#bharat @aliabbaszafar went for shopping.” Katrina also shared several snippets on her Instagram stories, which you can check out here.

Ali, on his own Instagram, shared an artistic photo of the vast Arabian desert, with a horde of extras walking in front of a lake. He captioned it, “Wrap on @bharat_thefilm #abudhabi #schedule #thank you @2454abudhabi #uae #government #see#u#soon.”

Speaking about working with his idol Salman Khan, Sunil had said in an earlier interview to IANS, “I have grown up watching his films. So when the opportunity came my way, I was a little nervous about it because he is a superstar and I thought how will I manage to match up with him.”

Salman had share several pictures of himself from the Malta sets of the film, photographing Sunil. The film’s producer, Atul Agnihotri, had also shared constant updates for fans on his Instagram.

