Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after attending Isha Ambani’s sangeet

The first of Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding functions, sangeet, got concluded in Udaipur. A host of Bollywood stars descended on the lake city to participate in the celebrations. Not only did the family members, including mother Nita, brother Anant, dad Mukesh among others, took part in the sangeet ceremony, adding extra punch was a spectacular performance by US singer Beyonce and a host of Bollywood stars including the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others.

The function done, Udaipur airport saw a lot of activity. A whole host of stars including Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, kid sister Khushi, dad Boney Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were seen exiting Udaipur airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave Udaipur.

Isha will get married on December 12, at her home Antilia on Altamount Road in South Mumbai. She will marry Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal - founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm.

Check out their pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor in Udaipur.

Khushi Kapoor, seen with her sister Janhvi and dad Boney Kapoor.

Jacqueline Fernandez leaves Udaipur after attending Isha Ambani’s sangeet.

Karisma Kapoor at Udaipur airport.

Disha Patani leaves for Mumbai from Udaipur.

Vidya Balan with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur at Udaipur airport.

Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva at Udaipur.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 17:27 IST