Katrina Kaif says she was indeed invited to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s reception, danced until morning

The one celebrity appearance that was the biggest surprise at the recent wedding reception of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was actor Katrina Kaif. Considering the unpleasant past that Deepika and Katrina have shared, their fans loved seeing signs of truce between the two.

Katrina and Deepika have both previously dated actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rumours were heard years ago that Ranbir cheated on Deepika with Katrina, which led to bad blood between the two. Things didn’t get much better over the years and even as soon as earlier this year, Deepika said she would not invite Katrina to her wedding on a talk show.

When asked about the same in an interview to Pinkvilla, Katrina confirmed that she was indeed invited to Deepika’s reception. “I was invited to the reception by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it and we had very nice, warm, happy night,” she said. Katrina said she had a great time with the newlyweds and partied with them into the night. “There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning,” she said in the interview.

Katrina said that she now makes an effort to keep things healthy with her industry colleagues. “If somebody reaches out to me I will also meet him or her half-way. Yes I have changed in some ways. If someone has been that way with me or I have been that way with someone earlier, that’s the change which has come in now. It’s not all about what that person has done to me or made me feel or vice versa, it’s also more about, now it’s okay. It’s now more about people in their own lives, we are all colleagues – like I am very fond of Priyanka, I met her at a function the other day and we had a great time together,” she said. Katrina replaced Priyanka on Bharat when the latter walked out of the project.

Katrina will soon be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. Her solo song from the film, Husn Parcham will be released on Wednesday. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

