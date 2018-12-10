Zero song: Katrina Kaif sizzles in Husn Parcham teaser as Shah Rukh Khan scoffs at temptation

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero releases on December 21 and the team has begun promoting it in real earnest. While Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have been promoting it in the country, Shah Rukh was in Dubai and Qatar for pushing its case.

The film’s trailer and songs have been well received by audiences and, as part of its further promotions, the makers will soon unveil a new song called Husn Parcham on Monday, featuring Katrina. Making the announcement, director Aanand L Rai wrote: “Ab na koi nasha chadhega jab lehraega Babita ka #HusnParcham! Jigar thaam ke baitheyea for The most sizzling song of this sizzling Christmas! releases on Dec 12th!”

He also gave a sneak peek into the song, with a short song teaser. In the teaser, we see Shah Rukh’ Bauua being given a bath, when his friend, played by Zeeshan Ayyub, informs him that star Babita Kumari will be at a mall. Bauua, nonchalantly, quips, “Kaun Babita.”

Soon enough, we are shown the enticing frame of Babita as she walks up to the stage in a shimmery gold pair of shorts with a striped blouse. She seduces the camera and we know that Bauua will trip at first glance.

Zero has Shah Rukh playing a dwarf called Bauua Singh, who falls for two different women—first, for Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy, played by Anushka, and Babita Kumari, an alcoholic Bollywood actress, played by Katrina.

The film shows the journey of a man from Meerut to the glitzy world of glamour.

