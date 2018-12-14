Alia Bhatt on dad Mahesh Bhatt calling Ranbir Kapoor a ‘great guy’ for her: It means the world to me

Alia Bhatt seems to be handling as many questions about boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, as she is about her career that is going places. The Raazi actor shared on Wednesday that her upcoming Zoya Akhtar film, Gully Boy, will be a part of Berlin Film Festival.

As she made a red carpet appearance at Kids’ Choice Awards on Thursday evening, an ecstatic Alia reacted to the news and also answered the googly: what does she has to say about dad Mahesh Bhatt calling Ranbir a “great guy” for her. After trying to dodge the question, Alia finally told the media, “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about it, I am feeling shy. But, I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me.”

Mahesh, in an interaction with The Telegraph, talked about Ranbir. He said it is obvious the two are in love and added that Ranbir is a great guy for her. “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy.” He went on to say about their relationship, “What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!”

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 11:05 IST