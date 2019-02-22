Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla to release on International Women’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan might do a cameo

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is among the most anticipated films of 2019. In fact, it would be safe to say that the buzz around the film picked up after its trailer came out. The taut thriller gave away nothing but we know that it is revenge drama. Its tagline says: Maaf Karna Har Baar Sahi Nahin Hota.

Since then, the team has been releasing new stills and clips from the film and all of it is only add to its mystery. We now know that the film is about a woman called Naina Sethi, a murder she gets involved in and a lawyer who comes to fight her case. The pair of lawyer and ‘accused’ looks to be a repeat of their previous outing, Pink.

In a new still, shared by Taapsee on Friday, Naina is in the police station and awaiting a response perhaps. Sharing the new picture, Taapsee wrote: “’If there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself’ Naina Sethi #Badla 8th March 2019.”

The film releases on March 8, which is International Women’s Day and Taapsee keeps hinting at it on social media. She shared a picture on Tuesday and said: “A successful woman is the one who can build foundation with the bricks thrown at her #NainaSethi #Badla 8th March 2019! #HappyWomensDay.”

Meanwhile, apart from Amitabh and Taapsee, the film might have another big star in a small role. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan, whose production house Red Chillies Entertainment has made the film, might do a cameo in the film.

However, on being asked, director Sujoy Ghosh chose to give an indirect answer. “Aapko 8 March ko picture dekhna padega (You will have to watch the film on March 8).”

For the uninitiated, Badla is an official adaptation of Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). Badla will see Malayalam actor Tony Luke make his Bollywood debut.

