Badla song: Watch Taapsee Pannu fight her inner demons in Kyu Rabba, watch video

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu’s Badla have released a new song that gives us a peek into the emotional turmoils of Taapsee’s character. Sharing the new song titled Kyu Rabba, Amitabh tweeted, “ Kyun rabba iss qadar todeya ve, ke ik tukda na chhodeya.”

Composed by Amaal Mallik, the song has been sung by Armaan Malik and Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The video and lyrics hint at a possible extramarital affair that Taapsee is involved in and that has now become a burden. The intensity of the trailer can also be seen in the song’s video.

Watch the song here:

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla shows Amitabh and Tapsee working together again after their critically acclaimed film, Pink. The thriller is said to be a remake of The Invisible Guest, a 2016 Spanish film. The film is the fourth collaboration of Amitabh and Sujoy, after Aladin, TE3N and Kahaani, in which Amitabh sang Rabindranath Tagore’s Ekla Chalo Re.

Badla is slated to hit theatres on March 8.

Amitabh was seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Taapsee was last seen in Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:55 IST