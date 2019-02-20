Censor board passes Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal with 5 cuts, mutes ‘abusive sounding words’

Even as Ajay Devgn gears up for his upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal, the Central Board of Film Certification handed a U certificate to the film, with five cuts in the movie directed by Indra Kumar.

Apart from additional disclaimer for anti-dowry, the board has also asked words “haraami”, “pichwade” and “material kya hota hai (objectifying women) to be muted. The CBFC has also removed an “abusive sounding word”.

Last week, CBFC had advised some changes in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, including trimming a kissing scene between the two lead actors.

Total Dhamaal is a comedy that also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, among others. Ajay had earlier told PTI about the genre, “I don’t know why they say it is brainless. It is not easy to make people laugh. Today in our country or all over the world, comedians are the biggest stars. Like here in India, we have Kapil Sharma. It needs intelligence to make people laugh, you just can’t make faces and make people laugh.”

Talking about his serious image and his roles in comedy films, Ajay had recently told a tabloid in an interview, “I’m doing it because I enjoy the genre. Of course, I’m against doing just buffoonery. In fact, the other day someone close to me observed that I even do comedy seriously.”

The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn Films and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22. Ajay Devgn is currently working on the period drama Tanhaji and is likely to start work on Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya by year end.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 11:10 IST