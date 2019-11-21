Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: Sidharth Shukla and Asim fight, Paras Chhabra sides with Sidharth

tv

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are changing everyday and Wednesday’s episode was further proof of the best of friends can turn foes and worst enemies can become soulmates on the show. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Bigg Boss continued wedding task but it took a wrong turn as Sidharth and Asim got into yet another heated argument over serving fruits to Shehnaaz’s family. With abuses being hurled at each other, Sidharth and Asim vowed not to cross each other’s paths. Paras, Vishal, and Mahira; who were on Sidharth’s side for the task, tried to pacify things.

Contestants tried to calm down both Sidharth and Asim. Shehnaaz and Arti began arguing.and Paras calmed Sidharth down, making him understand why he needed to avoid chaos.

Soon, Paras and Asim began fighting as Asim said Paras was hypocrite to be taking Sidharth’s side after having so many fights the TV actor. They hurled derogatory remarks at each other. Soon, Asim resumed his fight with Sidharth.

Later in the afternoon, the task resumed and everyone got back to playing their respective roles. Shehnaaz tried to add some fun to the task by asking Sidharth to reveal his true feelings about Rashami.

Post the first ‘Shehnai buzzer’, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, and Rashami give the basket of flowers to Paras’ team to decorate their ‘Mandap’.

Disappointed with this, an enraged Asim tried to steal flowers from Paras’ team.

Mahira was angry for being called names for her lips. Shefali later told Asim, “I knew how to trigger her, that’s it. And this is what people are doing the same with you.”

Rashami told Devoleena that Shefali had asked her to make Bhau the captain. Devoleena went to Vishal to discuss immunity and he told her that it was all just talk.

Shehnaaz broke Sidharth’s mandap and Shefali andf Arti were upset. They began shouting at Shehnaaz and Himanshi broke Paras’ mandap, triggering him to get into the fight.

The task ended with Shehnaaz and team choosing Paras and Shehnaaz and Paras completing it all by exchanging garlands.

