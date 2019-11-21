e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: Sidharth Shukla and Asim fight, Paras Chhabra sides with Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz continued to fight but Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen siding with Sidharth. Check out top highlights from the episode.

tv Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: While Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been fighting for a few days now, Paras Chhabra and Mahira’s bias for Sidharth was a surprise.
Bigg Boss 13 day 51 written update episode 51 November 20: While Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been fighting for a few days now, Paras Chhabra and Mahira’s bias for Sidharth was a surprise.
         

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are changing everyday and Wednesday’s episode was further proof of the best of friends can turn foes and worst enemies can become soulmates on the show. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Hindustantimes

Bigg Boss continued wedding task but it took a wrong turn as Sidharth and Asim got into yet another heated argument over serving fruits to Shehnaaz’s family. With abuses being hurled at each other, Sidharth and Asim vowed not to cross each other’s paths. Paras, Vishal, and Mahira; who were on Sidharth’s side for the task, tried to pacify things.

Contestants tried to calm down both Sidharth and Asim. Shehnaaz and Arti began arguing.and Paras calmed Sidharth down, making him understand why he needed to avoid chaos.

Also read: BHU protests: Paresh Rawal supports Muslim Sanskrit professor, appeals to students to not engage in ‘idiocy’

Soon, Paras and Asim began fighting as Asim said Paras was hypocrite to be taking Sidharth’s side after having so many fights the TV actor. They hurled derogatory remarks at each other. Soon, Asim resumed his fight with Sidharth.

Later in the afternoon, the task resumed and everyone got back to playing their respective roles. Shehnaaz tried to add some fun to the task by asking Sidharth to reveal his true feelings about Rashami.

Hindustantimes

Post the first ‘Shehnai buzzer’, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, and Rashami give the basket of flowers to Paras’ team to decorate their ‘Mandap’.

Disappointed with this, an enraged Asim tried to steal flowers from Paras’ team.

Mahira was angry for being called names for her lips. Shefali later told Asim, “I knew how to trigger her, that’s it. And this is what people are doing the same with you.”

Rashami told Devoleena that Shefali had asked her to make Bhau the captain. Devoleena went to Vishal to discuss immunity and he told her that it was all just talk.

Shehnaaz broke Sidharth’s mandap and Shefali andf Arti were upset. They began shouting at Shehnaaz and Himanshi broke Paras’ mandap, triggering him to get into the fight.

Hindustantimes

The task ended with Shehnaaz and team choosing Paras and Shehnaaz and Paras completing it all by exchanging garlands.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News