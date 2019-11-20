Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra, Sambhavna Seth take Sidharth Shukla’s side, blame Asim Riaz for crossing the line

tv

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:18 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who have been close friends ever since they entered the house, may have turned bitter enemies. The two had an ugly fight over a minor issue in the latest episode which had the viewers divided. TV actors Karanvir Bohra and Sambhavna Seth have now expressed their support for Sidharth.

Karanvir was the fourth runner-up last season (Bigg Boss 12) and connected their big fight to the International Men’s Day on Tuesday. He tweeted, “There is a code between #men ... Talk loud as much as you want, but when it comes to “touching,” “moving” or “shoving” all the codes are broken. The question is, who does it first? #MenWillBeMen #MensDay2019 #bb13 #BiggBoss13.”

There is a code between #men ... Talk loud as much as you want, but when it comes to "touching," "moving" or "shoving" all the codes are broken.

The question is, who does it first?#MenWillBeMen #MensDay2019 #bb13 #BiggBoss13 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) November 19, 2019

Blaming Asim for starting the fight, Karanvir wrote, “When #asim knows how his friend #sidharthshukla talks. He shouldn’t have abused him in the first place and to top it all, he pushed #shukla, that is crossing the line. #istandwithsidharthshukla #biggboss13 #bb13.”

An ardent Bigg Boss fan replied to Karanvir, “When #SidharthShukla knows how his friend #AsimRiaz doesn’t like to be bullied. He shouldn’t have abused Asim in the first place and to top it all, Asim had pushed #shukla lightly. Shukla pushed hard. That’s crossing the line.”

Whatever Asim’s build up was,this should not have happend..Shukla was not at fault..Yes he is hyper but that Asim as a friend also knows na..Itna kya ho gaya..kya yaar achi dosti hi toot gayi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) November 19, 2019

Sambhavna Seth, who participated in the second season of Bigg Boss, expressed disappointment over their sour friendship. She wrote on Twitter, “Whatever Asim’s build up was,this should not have happend..Shukla was not at fault..Yes he is hyper but that Asim as a friend also knows na..Itna kya ho gaya..kya yaar achi dosti hi toot gayi.”

She said in another tweet, “Ab dekhna yeh hai ki iss dosti tootne ka phayda kaun kaun uthayga (Let’s wait and watch who will derive benefit from their sour friendship).”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘Both of them love me, they give me so much time and attention’

Asim and Sidharth had rushed to get fruits for Shehnaaz Gill who had ordered them during her Swayamwar task. As Asim started cutting some fruits, Sidharth pointed out that she only wants oranges. Asim said that since there were no oranges around, he can cut something from what is available in the kitchen area. He muttered something which made Sidharth lose his cool and the two broke into a massive fight.

Follow @htshowbiz for more