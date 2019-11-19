Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz get into an ugly fight, fans say ‘Asim is not Sid’s doormat’

tv

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is more than a month away from its grand finale but there is already a rift between close friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two maintained a steady friendship ever since they entered the house but a new promo shows them screaming at each other during a fight.

The new promo shows Shehnaaz Gill organising her swayamwar. Bigg Boss allows her to give orders to other contestants who have to fulfil all her demands. She asks them to serve fruits for her father, played by Hindustani Bhau. As Asim starts cutting some fruits, Sidharth informs him that she specifically wants oranges. Asim says since there are no oranges around, he can cut something from what is available in the kitchen area. Asim mutters something which makes Sidharth lose his cool. A fight soon follows.

The fight turns uglier when they start making personal remarks against each other. Sidharth claims that Asim used to ask his opinion ever since he entered the house and is now behaving differently. Asim also says that he has seen many 6 feet tall men like him in his modelling industry.

However, Twitter remained divided over the two with viewers choosing sides. Many showed their support for Asim with hashtags #WeStandByAsim and #IStandByAsim.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin misses biking, says ‘I continue to do swimming and yoga because I have to be very fit to have a natural birth’

A fan said, “#WeStandByAsim! He’s there to win like everyone else & not to be treated like a trash! Nobody has a right to humiliate, abuse, bully or push him! This Shukla needs to be thrown out of the house for physically harming others!” Another said, “Shukla:- Ek Kam nhi krta tha Mere se Puche bina. Kyu bhai vo bigboss tumare liye khelne aaya hai ..tum usko Kya khreed kr laaye ho. Bang on #AsimRiaz. He has all rights to stand for himself #IStandByAsim.” One more user wrote, “Asim is not his doormat, who’ll always obey him. He is not here to please Sid but here to win the show. When Sid’s friends sit with other group, he doesn’t like but when Sid sits, there is no problems. Stop this mentality Sid.”

Showing her support for Sidharth, a viewer said, “Right koi issue nhi that Sid ne sirf oranges maangey . Why Asim is behaving like an arrogant person . Agar Sid nhi hota toh woh itna Lamba shayad kabhi na jaata. Jealous soul Asim . Uski vjha se hum sidnaaz fans Ko bahut hurt huya hai.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more