Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says he is in love with Rashami Desai, wants to go inside the house again to propose to her

tv

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:06 IST

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar saw the eviction of actor Arhaan Khan who got an emotional farewell by the other contestants, especially his friend Rashami Desai. Arhaan has now claimed that if he had stayed longer, he would have proposed to her as his feelings “changed inside the house.”

Arhaan had entered the house as a wild card entry and was rumoured to be dating Rashami since some time. Post his exit, he told Times of India in an interview, “Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house.”

Claiming that he would have proposed her if he had stayed longer in the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan added, “I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami.”

Arhaan also shared a video on Instagram showing him embracing an emotional Rashami as he walked out of the house. Sharing the video of his walk from the Bigg Boss house to the exit gate on Instagram, Arhaan wrote, “My journey in the Bigg Boss house may have been short lived. But all this love and support from you guys is really overwhelming and unbelievable! Thank you for supporting me and I think it’s really kind of you to think that I shouldn’t have been evicted. It’s a little upsetting because I was just starting to get a good grip on the game!”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Salman Khan evicted Arhaan Khan from the show

Showing his support for Rashami, he added, “I’ll definitely miss my bestie, Rashami Desai. Play well, and get the trophy! You deserve only the best! You’re one of the strongest women I know! You have all my love and support!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more