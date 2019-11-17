e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Salman Khan evicted Arhaan Khan from the show

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Salman Khan announced that Arhaan Khan has got the least number of votes among the nominated candidates, thereby being eliminated from the show.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Arhaan Khan is the latest contestant to be voted out off the show.
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar day 48 written update: Arhaan Khan is the latest contestant to be voted out off the show.
         

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Waar was an eventful episode with evictions, celebrity visits and some fun tasks. Here are the top highights from Sunday’s episode:

Salman Khan made a grand entry with his friend Anil Kapoor while dancing to their Biwi No 1 song, Hai Hai Mirchi. While Salman praised Anil for his evergreen look, Anil also showered praised on him for his fitness.

Salman asked contestants to improve the game while appreciating the efforts of a few who performed well in the week gone by.

Later, Salman introduced contestants to Anil. Salman referred Rashami Desai as Meena Kumari for being a tragedy queen on the show

Anil and Pulkit Samrat played a game with the housemates where they have to mention one name who they think is ‘bakwas’ and give them a neck piece made with ripe bananas.

Asim said that he finds Mahira bakwas as she meddles in everyone’s matter while Arhaan said that Aarti is confused and hence according to him, she’s a bakwas contestant. On the other hand, Paras was the only contestant who got 4 bananas and was elected as the most bakwas contestant by the other housemates. .

Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda entered the house carrying two large tiffin boxes filled with Salman and Anil’s favourite delicacies. Anil and Salman were supposed to answer questions about each other and reveal a few best kept secrets.

Salman played a waxing game with the contestants. The girls were asked to answer questions with yes or no. If the answer was no, they had to wax a leg of their male partner. .

Mahira’s answers brought pain for Bhau and he ended up getting his leg waxed.

Rashami waxed Vishal Aditya Singh’s legs and for one question, Sidharth asked her if she loves him. She replied with a sure no and went ahead to wax his legs.

Shefali Jariwala chose Paras Chhabra and waxed his legs several times.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee waxed Shukla’s hands while sitting on his lap and everyone enjoyed their banter..

At the end of the episode, Salman Khan announced Arhaan Khan’s eviction which left Rashami in tears as she bid him goodbye.

Later, housemates were seen discussing how Arhaan was not being his real self inside the house. Sidharth, Arti Singh and Vishal were discussing Arhaan’s stay in the house and soon Paras joined them, agreeing that Arhaan was trying to be too sweet. Rashami entered the scene and told Paras that people can change.

Rashami said he may be different but he thinks long term and walked away, saying, “Mai uske khilaaf kuch nahi sun sakti. (I cannot listen to anything against him).”

