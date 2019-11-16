Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka waar written update day 47 November 16: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz bury their differences, share a tight hug

tv

Bollywood star Salman Khan opened the weekend ka waar episode on Saturday with a slight dose of politics – hinting at the political developments in Maharashtra, he said Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed exactly that which Indiansnsaw outside the house – changing friendships, new equations and the like. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Housemates call Himanshi is invisible in the house and titled her Gayab. Devoleena bagged the Entertainer of the house title. Devoleena and Mahira locked horns with Shefali while labelling her as dishaheen aka directionless. Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav was given the name for ‘work in progress’ and Rashami Desai was titled the Slow Motion.

Bhau got the label of Bol Bachchan and he got agitated and Devoleena even expressed displeasure at his way of speaking. Bhau clarified that his style may be different, but he never puts anyone down or abuses anyone. The contestants later consider Vishal as the leader as he won the hearts of the contestants within a few days of entering the house. A sweet moment took place between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena when everyone appreciated Devoleena’s attempts to woo Sidharth Shukla and tagged her as the entertainer of the house.

Vishal and Bhau had a showdown once again when Vishal thought that Bhau was getting aggressive and targeting him. Other housemates intervened and try to resolve the fight.

Salman asked Devoleena to take work in progress, leaving her entertainer tag to Bhau. Vishal was also slammed for appeasing everyone and tagged him as coward.

Salman also appreciated Asim for playing well in the game and for being very honest to himself. On the other hand, he expressed his disappointment towards Khesari for not believing in himself. Later Salman play thappad ki Khursi with the contestants where Shefali, Paras and Bhau were targeted.

Salman also told Asim that he was doing very good and has emerged as the He-man.

Asim suggested Sidharth should use some hair gel and Sidharth said he won’t but Asim began explaining why he must. Sidharth turned around and walked speedily towards Asim saying, “Aa gale hi lag jaa na.” The two then shared a warm and tight hug. Himanshi and Arti were surprised to see this and joined them. Later, when Shefali came around, they informed that she missed a major moment. Shefali then asked for it to be repeated and everyone had a group hug.

