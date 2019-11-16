Bigg Boss 13 day 46 written update episode 46 November 15: Why is Sidharth Shukla flirting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

tv

While Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla were seen trying to establish fake flirty behavior aongst them, they also exposed their true self to the camera on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13. Here are all the top highlight from tonight’s episode:

Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh destroyed the frames of the house during the task, thereby cancelling the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss announced that contestants will still be awarded with one luxury budget item and they decided to get atta.

During the task, Hindustani Bhau accidentally hit Devoleena and she burst out on him yelling he should see where he stepping.

Sidharth and Devoleena were seen teasing each other with stares and flirty dialogues. They were even caught enacting a romantic scene – staring into each other’s eyes without blinking. Soon, Devoleena offered to help Shukla wash off the paint from his hand, and he asked everyone, “Jo mujhse baat karte hain ya nahi, sab aa kar Bigg Boss ka ye aitihaasik moment dekho. (Whether you talk to me or not, please come and see this epic moment.)”

The next day, Sidharth was seen washing utensils and everyone was happy with it. Shefali told Devoleena that she should wash Sidharth’s hands often to ensure he keeps doing things around the house.

Rashami was visibly upset with the development and Arhaan told Rashami that Devoleena and Sidharth were just teasing each other and she must not worry. Devoleena was bathing inside the bathroom and singing ‘aa jaa re,” and Sidharth walked up to the doot and asked, “Abhi ana hai? (Should I come now?)” They had yet another sweet banter.

Once out of each other’s sight, Devoleena showed a punch to the camera while singing a love song for him and Sidharth said to Shehnaaz, “Theek hai mai chup jata hu, tu mar ja! (Ok, I will hide, you die!)”

While discussing candidates for the jail, everyone began fighting. After a lot of discussion and disagreements with the majority’s decision Mahira and Paras were locked up in jail.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a special task to Hindustani Bhau wherein he had to make a video in his style and talk about three people in the house. Here, Hindustani Bhau targeted Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz. The comments made on Mahira did not go well with her and Bhau revealed that Paras too had teased her in front of him and had talked about her in this manner. This hurt Mahira deeply and she got into a heated argument with Paras which created a rift between them.

