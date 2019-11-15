Bigg Boss 13: Former contestant Vindu Dara Singh supports Sidharth Shukla, calls Mahira ‘yelling queen’

tv

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh has extended his support to Sidharth Shukla, taking sides in the ongoing battle inside the Bigg Boss 13 house between Sidharth, his team and Rashami Desai and her team. While everyone in Rashami’s team believes Sidharth is extremely aggressive and is often abusive, most social media fans of the show and even the show’s host Salman Khan backs Sidharth

Shukla has stood by his friends but when he feels they are wrong he says it too unlike others who keep pleasing friends to not get nominated He has always advised them,Some times when you’re close 2someone,one does tend to yell etc Ppl remember d YELLING but not d HELPING!#BB13,” he tweeted.

Shukla has stood by his friends but when he feels they are wrong he says it too unlike others who keep pleasing friends to not get nominated



He has always advised them,Some times when you’re close 2someone,one does tend to yell etc



Ppl remember d YELLING but not d HELPING!#BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 14, 2019

Also read: Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra- Riteish Deshmukh’s poetry slam will give you a headache

Vindu also labelled Mahira Sharma as the “yelling queen”. He wrote on Twitter, “Be it anyone’s fight, you will always find Mahira yelling! The yelling Queen!! If there was a vote for ex winners to evict one HM I would have choosen Mahira! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV At times BB show is like the Naagin serial! With Paras the NAG & Mahira the NAGIN! #BB13.”

Be it anyone’s fight, you will always find Mahira yelling!

The yelling Queen!!



If there was a vote for ex winners to evict one HM I would have choosen Mahira! 🙃@BiggBoss @ColorsTv



At times BB show is like the Naagin serial!

With Paras the NAG & Mahira the NAGIN! 🤣#BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 14, 2019

Apart from Rashami, Paras Chhabra and their teammates, Sidharth is even seen fighting with members of his own team these days. Earlier this week, Sidharth and Asim had an ugly discussion regarding a task and both kept blaming each other for their team’s failure. Asim said, “Abhi mai game change karta hun. Mai dikhata hu kaun hu main. (I will change the game now. I will show them what I am).”

Vindu also explained Sidharth and Asim’s fight. “The fight bet Sidharth & Asim was way different from rest of SId’s fights! Shukla was not even 10% aggressive & it was v evident on his face that he was hurt by wht Asim had said & harboured unfavourable thoughts abt him since the start!”

The fight bet Sidharth & Asim was way different from rest of SId’s fights!



Shukla was not even 10% aggressive & it was v evident on his face that he was hurt by wht Asim had said & harboured unfavourable thoughts abt him since the start!



Time Heals! They wil b PALS again!#BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 15, 2019

The same day, he taunted Arti for being fake as she tried to correct Himanshi. Aarti clarified with Sidharth that she won’t agree to whatever Sidharth. Sidharth told Arti that she may be trying hard but she won’t appear as strong and independent.

Follow @htshowbiz for more