Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz blames Sidharth Shukla for losing task

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar has his back once again as the contestant lost cool and fought with his friend Sidharth Shukla. Read Umar’s complete response.

tv Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim fought with Sidharth Shukla during a task on Wednesday’s episode and they eventually lost the task.
         

Ever since equations changed inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and model Asim Riaz fought with longtime friend Sidharth Shukla, a lot is being said about Asim both inside and outside the house. Apart from fans and usual supporters, Asim’s brother Umar has also been a constant support for him during his stint on the show.

After Thursday’s episode where Asim and Sidharth had yet another fight, Umar took to social media to slam Sidharth for making his team lose and blaming it all on Asim instead. “Asim was using the technique of pulling out the sacks and going inside in the 1st attempt (when he was using his own brain) but in next attempt Shukla and team gave him extra pressure of swimming through the top like Arhaan and the poor guy stopped using his brains and also because Sid’s team couldn’t stack up Arhaan’s den properly. They ended up losing the task,” Umar wrote on his Instagram story.

Hindustantimes

Earlier this month, Umar had put up a post when Tehseen Poonawalla mocked Asim and his profession, modelling. “The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro,” Umar had written.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: ‘I take criticism from people of my standard, not aira gaira nathu khaira’

Tehseen mocked Asim for modelling for innerwear and said he could “hire 100s like him”. Soon as the episode ended, Tehseen was slammed online for the mean comment. Fans even made #JusticeForAsim one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
