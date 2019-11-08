e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother slams Tehseen Poonawala, Twitter demands justice for Asim

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz was at the receiving end when Tehseen Poonawala showed his antics and mocked his modelling assignments.

tv Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz with brother Umar Riaz.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz with brother Umar Riaz.
         

Bigg Boss 13 house was already a battleground when the makers decided to introduce a few more aggressive contestants as wild card entries. Among the new entrants, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala has been at loggerheads with Asim Riaz, often mocking him for what he calls his ‘feminine ways’.

In the latest incident, Tehseen was seen mocking modelling, Asim’s profession. He mocked Asim for modelling for innerwear and said he could “hire 100s like him”. Soon as the episode ended, Tehseen was slammed online for the mean comment. Fans even made #JusticeForAsim one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Hindustantimes

Asim’s brother Umar, who is a surgeon, wrote on Instagram about the incident. “The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro,” he wrote.

Also read: Rakesh Roshan on his fight against cancer: ‘I got a bit scared, tongue is the worst place to have cancer’

Earlier, when Farah visited the house and criticised Asim, Umar had put up a post responding to it. “#bb13 Farah Mam! I do respect you a lot..But, the way you talked with Asim, was very bad...You may doesn’t know Asim previously that’s your issue. He has done a lot of International brands and those brands people may not know you either..So, if doing hindi serials and movie makes you a celebrity, be happy with your thought process.. Be humble mam, encourage the young stars, if you can’t then also don’t discourage them,” he had written.

Asim has been often slammed inside the house for blindly supporting Sidharth Shukla. 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News