Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother slams Tehseen Poonawala, Twitter demands justice for Asim

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:36 IST

Bigg Boss 13 house was already a battleground when the makers decided to introduce a few more aggressive contestants as wild card entries. Among the new entrants, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala has been at loggerheads with Asim Riaz, often mocking him for what he calls his ‘feminine ways’.

In the latest incident, Tehseen was seen mocking modelling, Asim’s profession. He mocked Asim for modelling for innerwear and said he could “hire 100s like him”. Soon as the episode ended, Tehseen was slammed online for the mean comment. Fans even made #JusticeForAsim one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Asim’s brother Umar, who is a surgeon, wrote on Instagram about the incident. “The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro,” he wrote.

Earlier, when Farah visited the house and criticised Asim, Umar had put up a post responding to it. “#bb13 Farah Mam! I do respect you a lot..But, the way you talked with Asim, was very bad...You may doesn’t know Asim previously that’s your issue. He has done a lot of International brands and those brands people may not know you either..So, if doing hindi serials and movie makes you a celebrity, be happy with your thought process.. Be humble mam, encourage the young stars, if you can’t then also don’t discourage them,” he had written.

Asim has been often slammed inside the house for blindly supporting Sidharth Shukla.

