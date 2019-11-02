e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 day 32 written update episode 32 November 1: Shefali Jariwala reveals she dated Sidharth Shukla

From Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh’s fights to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla calling each other “ost deserving candidate”, here is a look at the best moments from the episode tonight.

tv Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During a discussion to choose the most deserving candidate, Shefali Jariwala said she dated Sidharth Shukla but really wants to know what he did to Rashami to attract her wrath.
During a discussion to choose the most deserving candidate, Shefali Jariwala said she dated Sidharth Shukla but really wants to know what he did to Rashami to attract her wrath.
         

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 13 house continued to turn uglier and more intriguing as Friday’s episode saw housemates continuing their fights. Loyalties, however, were often sacrificed – while Shefali Bagga switched sides like anything, even Mahira Sharma called Rashami Desai ‘doghali’ (double faced). Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The group was unsure of each other’s loyalty towards Shefali as she wanted to change the game for her safety.

Housemates discuss each other’s game plans and strategies.
Housemates discuss each other’s game plans and strategies.

The episode began with Arti fighting with Paras and Rashami over cleanliness in the house. Once again, Mahira told Asim that the bathroom was dirty and yelled at him. This turned ugly when Paras and Shefali intervened and Aarti stepped in to support Asim. An agitated Aarti attacked Rashami.

Mahira was shocked to find herself at third ranking during a task for the most deserving candidate.
Mahira was shocked to find herself at third ranking during a task for the most deserving candidate.

A special ranking task was then announced and contestants were supposed to rank each other on a scale of 1 to 9. The first round was based on ‘Doghla contestants’ and second round was about the most deserving contestant to stay in the house and 9 the least deserving. This task too leads to a lot of angst and arguments among the contestants but they unanimously try and come to a conclusion. Unknown to them, their actual fate and ranking are being monitored by the wildcard contestants, Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Also read: Terminator Dark Fate movie review: Dear Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s time to say hasta la vista to this franchise

Wildcards Shefali, Tehseen, and Khesari vote for Paras as the most double-faced contestant. Wildcard contestants fought over Rashamis name as the ‘dogali’ contestant. Shefali has a soft corner for Sidharth Shukla and revealed that she also dated him at one point and wanted to know what did Shukla do to infuriate Rashami .

During a task to decide who was the least deserving to go to the next stage of the game, Bigg Boss announced Paras as the most deserving while Arti was adjudged the least deserving.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:05 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News