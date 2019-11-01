Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma make it to finale and Twitter is not happy, calls Rashami unfair

tv

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:00 IST

Ever since Paras Chhabra was declared the winner on Bigg Boss 13 Thursday night and he decided to take along Mahira Sharma with him to the next level, Twitter is all out against the duo making it as the first finalists of the season. People are slamming Rashami Desai for being unfair and some are even blaming Bigg Boss for being biased towards Paras and Mahira.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu would never do a sex comedy: ‘Making woman the butt of all jokes, having sexual innuendos is not entertaining’

During the Bigg Boss Home Delivery task, Arti also yelled at Rashami calling her unfair as she did not announce Arti’s name for the delivery girl. On all occasions, Rashami took a call by taking votes but once there was a tie between Arti and Rashami while Shefali and Devoleena’s names also attracted equal votes another time. Rashami decided to choose a girl from her team each time, attracting wrath from Arti as well as several viewers.

One user wrote, “I pitty #RashmiDesai’s Fans. Kal se bechare tweets kr re the #RashmiDesai Will play masterstroke But konsa Masterstroke? Cheating & Unfair way se khelna koi masterstroke nhi balki Befkuffi hoti hai Bechare fans ka big Time Big POPAT hua hai.”

I am pitty on #RashmiDesai's Fans



Kal se bechare tweets kr re the #RashmiDesai Will play masterstroke



But konsa Masterstroke?

Cheating & Unfair way se khelna koi masterstroke nhi balki Befkuffi hoti hai



Bechare fans ka big Time Big POPAT hua hai#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Nikita Singhaniya 🔥❤ (@IamSinghaniya) October 31, 2019

“Ye Lomdi #RashmiDesai kitna jhooth bolti hai... She was telling #Shefali NOT TO SAY SORRY, BCOZ SHE WASN’T WRONG.. Now Saying to #SANA You both have said sorry to eachother.. Baat khatam. Behen 300 cameras hain yahan.. Kaahe ko bolti jhuth #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss,” tweeted another.

Ye Lomdi #RashmiDesai kitna jhooth bolti hai... 😝😝😝



She was telling #Shefali NOT TO SAY SORRY, BCOZ SHE WASN'T WRONG..



Now Saying to #SANA You both have said sorry to eachother.. Baat khatam.



Behen 300 cameras hain yahan.. Kaahe ko bolti jhuth😂😂😂#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — ❤MannMohak❤SidHeart❤ (@OhhGodItsMe) October 28, 2019

There were, however, a few tweets in support of Rashami as well. “Push urself bcoz no one is gng to do it fr u #RashmiDesai today u r here just bcoz of ur hardwork,u hv used each day as an opportunity to improve urself as long as u hv the hunger fr success nd u always have the power within you to achieve it..gd luck #BiggBoss13 #Biggboss,” wrote a fan.

push urself bcoz no one is gng to do it fr u #RashmiDesai 🙌 today u r here just bcoz of ur hardwork,u hv used each day as an opportunity to improve urself😍

as long as u hv the hunger fr success nd u always have the power within you to achieve it..gd luck#BiggBoss13 #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/l4NBE8q8Ut — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) October 28, 2019

Another one tweeted, “I am seriously feeling very bad for #RashmiDesai She isn’t a bad person at all and doesn’t deserve this sort of criticism. The only thing she isn’t good at, is explaining herself to others! She is never able to articulate! & she is being pulled into more mess! #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

I am seriously feeling very bad for #RashmiDesai

She isn't a bad person at all and doesn't deserve this sort of criticism. The only thing she isn't good at, is explaining herself to others! She is never able to articulate! & she is being pulled into more mess! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Lopa (@LopaWalawalkar) October 28, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:45 IST