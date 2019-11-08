Bigg Boss 13 day 38 written update episode 38 November 7: Rashami and Devoleena enter the house to change equations, Sidharth wants to stay away from Arti

tv

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:41 IST

From the surprising entry of Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to shocking statements of Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla, here are the top highlights from last night’s episode:

Paras got hurt during the task and Mahira began yelling at Sidharth Shukla. Paras’s hand had blood on it as Mahira tended to the wound. Mahira began shouting that Shukla and his team have been violent all the time. Shehnaaz then told Mahira she must allow Paras to fight for his own sake.

Paras got hurt during the task.

Shehnaaz locked horns with Hindustani Bhau when he tried to clarify things with her. Bhau got angry that Shehnaaz was yelling at him and Mahira and Paras had to intervene to pacify things.

Sidharth and Asim discussed that Arti is not safe and hence is trying a lot to express her views. Asim said that she changed after captaincy.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz told Paras, Mahira and Khesari that she trusted Sidharth Shukla but he hurt her with his behavior. Khesari and Arhaan were also seen discussing how Shukla is the most irritating person inside the house. “Mera man hai task kahatm hua to bhai ki tarah rehna chahiye (I feel we should live like brothers once the task is over),” said Khesari.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan on how ex-wife Amrita Singh helped him in his career: ‘Was only person who taught me to take it seriously’

Sidharth told Bhau that he thought Shehnaaz was a kid and added that he tried to explain things to her but she often changed her stance. I had decided I would not react to her behavior but she called me villain and I am hurt. A few moments later, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi were seen massaging heads of Sidharth and Bhau.

Arti and Asim then fought over why Asim said Arti “chik chik kar rahi hai, is captain ko hatao” (she is irritating a lot let us remove this captain).” Arti said she was hurt but Asim said he did not mean anything and she ended the discussion saying then it is over for her.

When Arti sat with Paras and Tehseen, Sidharth noticed it and later told Shefali, Himanshi and Asim that she had switched sides. Arti later told Shefali that she is not talking to Sidharth as he called her shadow. She said she was hurt but cried over it as she was often told that she is not deserving as she supported Sidharth.

Rashami and Devoleena entered the house and Paras and Mahira ran to hug them. Shehnaaz said, “Thank God!” Arti also stood and hugged Rashami. Devoleena told Shehnaaz that they were locked in a room for four days and have no clue as to what happened in these days.

Rashami and Devoleena talk to housemates, demanding details of what happened after they left.

Asim asked Sidharth “Ab?” and he replied that the other team is now very strong. Asim tried to convince him that they are strong players and do not need many people.

Shehnaaz said Sidharth Shukla was very happy when Rashami left. Bhau told Shefali that Sidharth and Asim are standing for each other and she must stand together with Himnanshi. He also said that Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira will use Rashami and Sidharth’s fight to their advantage. He also advised Shefali and Himanshi to not intervene in anyone’s fights.

Later, Rashami fought with Arhaan, asking him why he had claimed to make things normal. Rashami said she will not talk to Arti but Paras and Arhaan tried to convince her that she must talk and clarify things with her.

Sidharth then told Shefali, Himanshi and Asim that he will walk upto Arti and tell her to “F**** of.” He further explained that he never needed Arti and is now not even comfortable with her. However, he only folded hands and gestured to Arti.

Arti went upto him and asked what was wrong. Sidharth told her that her mask was off and asked her to go on her own way. Arti was visibly hurt and told him that he must not even talk to her if that is what he feels.

Follow @htshowbiz for more