Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is worried as Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee return to the house

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have now entered the house and equations will once again change with Sidharth Shukla’s team breaking away.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai’s return to the house leaves Sidharth Shukla worried.
Salman Khan announced Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga as the contestants voted out of Bigg Boss 13 last weekend and speculations were rife that Devoleena and Rashami had been sent to the secret room and only Shefali was voted out. Now putting all rumours to rest, Rashami and Devoleena have entered the house, triggering a variety of reactions from the housemates.

In the promo aired after Wednesday’s episode, a call bell rang and Rashami and Devoleena entered the house from the main entry. Both were clad in pink and made an eventful entry, dancing and laughing as they greeted friends inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The duo hugged friends Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill upon entering the house. In snippets cut from various portions, Rashami was told “he is not happy” and she responded with “Koi fark nahi padta. (Does not matter to me).”

Rashami was seen hugging rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz said, “Parivaar pura ho gaya ab to (the family is now complete).”

 

Towards the end of the promo, Sidharth was seen talking to Asim Riaz and said, “Abhi unlogo ki team aur strong ho gayi. Apni to pehle hi toot rahi hai (Now they are stronger, our team is breaking away anyways).”

Rashami and Devolena were integral part of the house with their cooking duty. They regularly cooked for everyone but were also often dragged in fights over the food they offered and their cribbing over how ungrateful everyone was. While Rashami had good rerlationship with Paras, Mahira Sharma and Siddhartha Dey, Devoleena often had her own game plan, switching sides as per convenience. However, Devoleena remained loyal to her friend Rashami. The fights had divided the house in two groups - those who supported Rashami and those who supported Sidharth.

