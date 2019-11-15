Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: ‘I take criticism from people of my standard, not aira gaira nathu khaira’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqqui, who was recently seen in second part of his hit web series Sacred Games has reacted sharply to criticism of Sacred Games 2.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Nawazuddin said, “Who are these people? I only take criticism from people who are of my standard. Today, every second person is there to criticize. Yes, I know the show got a little boring but these people criticizing, do they have knowledge of cinema? I can take criticism when the person has equal or more knowledge of cinema. Won’t listen to any ‘aira gaira natu gaira’. Anyone criticises today, I am a trained actor, I do not take criticism from anyone.”

Nawazuddin also admitted that Gaitonde, his character in Sacred Games, is too negative and he would not play the character anymore, shattering any hopes of a third season. “People are okay watching vulgar songs and scenes but when it comes to abuses said by a character which goes with its traits, they cannot take it.”

Co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, season two features Nawazuddin, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles. The first season was co-directed by Anurag and Vikram Motwane and also featured Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

Talking about Sacred Games, Anurag had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There’s a whole lot of people there who don’t watch cinema precisely for this reason, because they feel that when they watch films and TV, they are treated like children. Sacred Games, allowed us to tell the story like it wanted to be told, deserved to be told. I think that’s part of why people loved it.”

