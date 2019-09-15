Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s act in Sacred Games, calls it ‘one of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor’

tv

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:26 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is being showered with love and appreciation for his performance in Netflix web series, Sacred Games. The latest to join his fanclub is renowned author and novelist Paulo Coelho. The author recently watched the series, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, and couldn’t stop himself from tweeting praises for the actor.

Praising the actor, author Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter and wrote, “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S.”

One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019

An elated Nawazuddin responded, “Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film ‘Veronika decides to Die’ based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it’s an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don’t have words to describe the feeling! Thank You .”

Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling

Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019

The second season of Sacred Games premiered on Netflix on August 15. Co-directed by Anurag and Neeraj, season two features Nawazuddin, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

The Hindustan Times review noted, “The second season of Sacred Games is a perceptive examination of how individuals work within organisations; of how everyone, regardless of their position, is in some manner or the other controlled by someone else.”

Also read: Ajay Devgn on kids Nysa, Yug: ‘If they inherit positive things from their parents, there will be negatives too’

The first season was co-directed by Anurag and Vikram Motwane and also featured Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

Talking about Sacred Games, Anurag had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There’s a whole lot of people there who don’t watch cinema precisely for this reason, because they feel that when they watch films and TV, they are treated like children. Sacred Games, allowed us to tell the story like it wanted to be told, deserved to be told. I think that’s part of why people loved it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 13:26 IST