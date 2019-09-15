Ajay Devgn on kids Nysa, Yug: ‘If they inherit positive things from their parents, there will be negatives too’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:13 IST

Ajay Devgn doesn’t believe in looking back or prodding much about the future, and likes to live in the present. The actor says he doesn’t care or think about stardom, and that helps him stay in touch with reality.

Son of late veteran action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay entered Bollywood in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. It was a hit, and Ajay’s winning streak started there.

“Luckily, I never had to go through struggle in my life. Everything just fell in place. The thing I learnt from my journey is to work hard,” Ajay told IANS, adding that he doesn’t believe in comparing himself with others, and doesn’t look back but “look at today”.

“I don’t get carried away by success too much or bogged down by failure,” said the actor, who is married to Kajol.

How does he detach himself from his stardom?

“I don’t think about it. I don’t care about it. I don’t go out much. I don’t show my power. I think both (Kajol and him) don’t care about it. We are happy in our space,” he said.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck went on record to say that he doesn’t want his kids to pay price for his fame. Although Ajay agrees with him, he feels it is not possible in reality.

“I do (agree with him). But can it be possible? I don’t know if that can be possible,” said the father of two.

Does the constant spotlight on Nysa and Yug bother him?

“It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also,” explained the 50-year-old.

After 28 years in the industry and having worked in over 100 films, Ajay is known as a star with many talents. He is an actor, director, producer and has even lent his voice for songs. All these things add more power to his star status.

For some fans, Ajay is Bollywood’s intense hero who has won two National Awards. For others, he is the ultimate action star -- Bollywood’s Singham. Still others swear by his brand of deadpan comedy underlined by the successful Golmaal films.

His choice of films has always been diverse, evidenced over the years by projects as Vijaypath, Diljale, Gangaajal, Omkara, Drishyam, Total Dhamaal, Dilwale, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Yuva, and the Golmaal and Singham franchises. He was last seen in the comedy De De Pyaar De.

Also read: Dream Girl box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s quirky tale records massive growth, collects Rs 26 crore

“I love to rotate genres, otherwise I will stop enjoying myself. If I keep on doing the same thing again and again,” said Ajay, adding that hard work is the only mantra to survive in the industry. “For the rest, whatever you want or plan, everything fails,” he said.

He will next be seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features Kajol, and will bring to screen the story of legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Another Golmaal film is also said to be in the pipeline.

“I don’t plan the future -- ‘ke mujhe yeh karna hai ya yahan paunchna hai’. I just want to keep going at this pace and work all my life,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 10:13 IST