Dream Girl box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s quirky tale records massive growth, collects Rs 26 crore

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:44 IST

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in yet another quirky role, has received a wonderful response at the box office. The film registered 63% growth on Saturday to collect Rs 26.47 crore in just two days.

The film collected Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday. It had opened at Rs 10.05 crore on Friday to become Ayushmann’s highest opening film. It may soon turn out to be Ayushmann’s sixth consecutive hit at the box office and his second hit of 2019.

Sharing the box office collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: Rs 26.47 cr. India biz.”

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Earlier, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “The film can easily collect Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend. And if it collects double digit figure of Rs 10 crore on its day one, it may even reach Rs 35 crore during the weekend.”

“Ayushmann has been going through a perfect growth phase, he has been picking the right stories and is doing different kind of story telling. The best part about the film is that he is telling the story in a very clean, quirky, comical way, which an entire family can watch together. The audience loved the trailer and the expectations from the film are very high,” he said.

The film revolves around Ayushmann who is capable of speaking in a girl’s voice and uses his skill to get a job at a sex call centre. It stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.

Comparing it to Ayushmann’s other releases, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... Day 1 biz...2019: Dream Girl Rs 10.05 cr. 2018: Badhaai Ho Rs 7.35 cr [Thu; Dussehra]. 2019: Article 15 Rs 5.02 cr. 2017: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 2.71 cr. 2018: AndhaDhun Rs 2.70 cr. 2017: Bareilly Ki Barfi Rs 2.42 cr.”

Dream Girl released on around 2600 screens in India and gives competition to Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which continues to remain steady in its second week. According to Boxofficeindia, the multi-starrer collected Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday. It now stands at a total collection of around Rs 84 crore. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty. This is expected to be Sushant’s second biggest hit after M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Dream Girl also clashed with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna’s Article 375 which had opened at Rs 1.45 crore.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 08:52 IST