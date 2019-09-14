Dream Girl box office day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana posts his biggest opener ever at Rs 10.05 cr, Chhichore is a hit

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana got quite the birthday gift on Saturday. The actor’s latest release directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl, has earned Rs 10.05 crore on the opening day, which is the highest ever for him.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dream Girl’s box office collection is Rs 10.05 crore, which broke the opening records of films such as Chhichore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, Uri - The Surgical Strike and De De Pyaar De. Dream Girl got excellent reception in Delhi-NCR and the northern market, a Box Office India report said.

Adarsh wrote, “DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.”

He also shared the opening day box office collection of Ayushmann’s films. “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz... 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr, 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra], 2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr, 2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr, 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr, 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Chhichhore -- directed by Nitesh Tiwari and with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead -- is showing no signs of slowing down. The film earned Rs 5 crore on its second Friday, which is comparable to its opening day collections. Buoyed by excellent word-of-mouth, the film showed a slight drop from Thursday, which was a holiday in some parts due to Ganesh Visarjan festivities.

Till Thursday, the film’s collections stood at Rs 68.83 crore. As Adarsh shared, “Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]... Power of solid content... Excellent trending! Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Packs a fantastic total in Week 1... En route ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 68.83 cr. #India biz. HIT.”

Both the films will see minimal competition at the ticket windows till the biggie, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War comes out in October.

