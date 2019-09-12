Dream Girl box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana may gift himself his highest opener this birthday

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:21 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana may soon deliver the consecutive sixth hit of his career with Dream Girl, in which he plays a man capable of speaking in a girl’s voice. The actor has already received positive reviews from a few celebrities and filmmakers who have given his onscreen character Pooja a thumbs up.

Ayushmann is also set to celebrate his 35th birthday on Saturday, a day after the film’s release. Looking at the buzz for the film, he is expected to gift himself his biggest opener ever as film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts an opening of Rs 8 - 10 crore on Friday.

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl.

Talking about the commercial prospects of the film, Girish told Hindustan Times, “Ayushmann has been going through a perfect growth phase, he has been picking the right stories and is doing different kind of story telling. The best part about the film is that he is telling the story in a very clean, quirky, comical way, which an entire family can watch together. The audience loved the trailer and the expectations from the film are very high. It has the chances of being his highest opening film. Thereafter, it may slow down or improve depending on the word of mouth.”

“The film can easily collect Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend if it opens at Rs 8 crore. And if it collects double digit figure of Rs 10 crore, it may even reach Rs 35 crore during the weekend,” he adds.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana on winning National Award || AUR BATAO || DREAM GIRL

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead whose last film went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. She starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which collected Rs 108 crore at the domestic box office.

“Nushrat is a new young talent. She is a lucky star for the industry, all the films she has starred in have been hits. She has also picked up good films till now,” says Girish.

Ayushmann Khurrana dressed as a woman in a still from Dream Girl.

Also read: Dream Girl celeb review: Ayushmann Khurrana wins over Bollywood as Pooja, is termed the ‘bravest actor’

Ayushmann’s 2018 film Badhaai Ho was his highest opening film which collected Rs 7.25 crore on its day one. His first release of this Article 15 also turned out to be a hit with collections of Rs 65 crore at the domestic box office. He began his streak of hit films with Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) followed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho and Article 15. The actor recently added another feather to his cap by winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun, which is his highest grosser till date with gross worldwide collection of Rs 456 crore.

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:18 IST