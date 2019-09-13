On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 35th birthday, his best pics with wife Tahira Kashyap, kids Virajveer and Varushka. See here
On Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana's 35th birthday, here are his best pictures with his family, wife Tahira Kashyap and kids Virajveer and Varushka.
As far as acting careers go, Ayushmann Khurrana has had a rather unconventional one. He entered the film industry through the world of television, and as a married man.
After winning the second season of MTV Roadies, he ventured into a career in television anchoring. He made his movie debut in 2012, with the breakout hit, Vicky Donor. Over the years, Ayushmann has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He consistently makes unique choices in terms of the projects he picks up, and in an industry that has forever relied on stars and safety, Ayushmann and his movies are extraordinary.
He continues the streak with this week’s Dream Girl, a film in which he plays a man moonlighting as a woman at an adult hotline. He will next play a prematurely balding man in the film Bala, and then a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan.
His professional success has been marred by personal setbacks. His marriage was on the rocks several times, and a few months ago, his wife, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with cancer.
“She wanted that I should not kiss on screen. You see, we were like each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend,” Ayushmann told SpotboyE. “We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this,” Ayushmann said, adding, “Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure.” The actor said that the rough patch lasted for about three years. In a separate interview, Tahira said, “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best.”
Tahira and Ayushmann, who began dating in college, have two children together, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. The couple has always been forthright in speaking about their troubles, and seems to be stronger than ever. They post frequently about each other, and often speak glowingly about each other in interviews.
On Ayusmann’s 35th birthday, here are their best pictures, together and for each other:
Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. ———————————— These lines are for you @tahirakashyap. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their toughest personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #worldcancerday Lensed by @atulkasbekar
Vacationing after a loooong time. Last year was tough! We literally had the best of both the worlds 🙈 There were the best of highs and the best of lows too! Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don’t know how to explain that! But I needed this calm. This time. This peace. Life is beautiful with you @ayushmannk ❤️ #gratitude #nofilter
Can’t keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! Fuck yesss!! It’s been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude🙏 #newyearhereicome #2019❤️ #breastcancerwarrior
My heart was genuinely smiling ( doesn’t look it in the pics but was posing and all 😁) being a part of such a gracious, good looking couple’s @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh happy moment . It is their special day but somehow they end up making others feel so remarkably good and special about themselves. God bless you both. Much love❤️ Styled by @leepakshiellawadi Mua @heemadattani Hair @poonam.solanki.522
The only five minutes they didn’t fight!😄 But the five they spent together, it was all automated, their love just came forth for each other. From feeding extra chocolates to the extra hugs and kisses, all of it came from within and then like I said just 5 minutes, after which they were back at being MMA experts🙄 #rakshabandhan ( it works😊)
