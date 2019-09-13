On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 35th birthday, his best pics with wife Tahira Kashyap, kids Virajveer and Varushka. See here

bollywood

As far as acting careers go, Ayushmann Khurrana has had a rather unconventional one. He entered the film industry through the world of television, and as a married man.

After winning the second season of MTV Roadies, he ventured into a career in television anchoring. He made his movie debut in 2012, with the breakout hit, Vicky Donor. Over the years, Ayushmann has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He consistently makes unique choices in terms of the projects he picks up, and in an industry that has forever relied on stars and safety, Ayushmann and his movies are extraordinary.

He continues the streak with this week’s Dream Girl, a film in which he plays a man moonlighting as a woman at an adult hotline. He will next play a prematurely balding man in the film Bala, and then a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan.

His professional success has been marred by personal setbacks. His marriage was on the rocks several times, and a few months ago, his wife, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with cancer.

“She wanted that I should not kiss on screen. You see, we were like each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend,” Ayushmann told SpotboyE. “We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this,” Ayushmann said, adding, “Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure.” The actor said that the rough patch lasted for about three years. In a separate interview, Tahira said, “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best.”

Tahira and Ayushmann, who began dating in college, have two children together, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. The couple has always been forthright in speaking about their troubles, and seems to be stronger than ever. They post frequently about each other, and often speak glowingly about each other in interviews.

On Ayusmann’s 35th birthday, here are their best pictures, together and for each other:

