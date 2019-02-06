Tahira Kashyap on her marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana hitting a rough patch: My husband didn’t have time for me

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, has spoken about getting through a difficult time in her life, during which she even came close to walking out on the relationship. In an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, Tahira, who will soon be making her feature film debut as director, said that when she initially moved to Mumbai with Ayushmann she couldn’t stick to one field, and thought of herself as an ‘escapist’.

“Radio, TV, teaching, PR, events,” Tahira said, “I did all.” She said that during those times, she ‘was very, very unhappy.” She said that during her pregnancy, she ‘went back to Chandigarh’, her home town, ‘on the pretext that my husband does not have time for me.’

Ayushmann in earlier interviews has spoken about his marriage going through a rough patch, especially after his career began taking off after the release of Vicky Donor. “She wanted that I should not kiss on screen. You see, we were like each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend,” Ayushmann told SpotboyE. “We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this,” Ayushmann said, adding, “Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure.” The actor said that the rough patch lasted for about three years.

Tahira also spoke about the post Vicky Donor phase in their lives. She said, “I was this crazy, insecure, pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened. That was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were immature. He didn’t have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me ‘It’s okay!’, especially when I am crazy because of my hormones. I was pregnant at that point in time. I also didn’t have the maturity to take it easy... this thing will get over. So, both of us lacked maturity at that point in time.”

She continued, “Considering your husband is with beautiful women all around... you don’t come from that background, so you don’t have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along. I was very lost and so was he.”

Tahira and Ayushmann, who began dating in college, have two children together, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. The couple has been married for ten years, and on their most recent anniversary, Ayushmann shared a throwback picture of their wedding day on Instagram.

Ayushmann had the best year of his career in 2018, delivering back-to-back critical and commercial hits, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. He will next be seen in Dream Girl.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:03 IST