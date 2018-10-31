Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how a kiss with Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor led to trouble in his marriage for three years

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have recently emerged as the most talked about Bollywood couple. The Badhaai Ho actor had observed the Karwa chauth fast for his wife, who underwent preventive mastectomy after being diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer. However, the actor-singer has revealed how one kiss in his debut film Vicky Donor brought trouble to his married life.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Ayushmann spoke about how the joy of success of his Bollywood debut Vicky Donor went down the drain with one onscreen kiss. The actor shared that his marriage headed downhill the moment his wife left his hand while watching him kiss his co-star on screen. He added that despite being aware of the script, she got cold feet while watching it on the big screen. He called it the lowest phase of their lives as it took three years for the uneasiness to fade away between the two.

For the record, Tahira was expecting their first child during the making of the film. The two were blessed with a baby boy three months before the film’s release. While their son is called Virajveer, they have named their second child Varushka. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor however, claimed that Tahira is now more open about him kissing on screen.

The mother of two even sits during the editing of a film and suggests a retake to make a kiss look more authentic. He recalled the incident when Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar took 20 takes to master a kiss on screen during the shooting of Manmarziyaan (the Anurag Kashyap movie had earlier begun shooting with Ayushmann and Bhumi. They had even shot for 10 days in Amritsar before the producer and the director had a clash and decided to change the cast with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu). He mentioned that Tahira was present on the sets and was fine with him kissing Bhumi for a scene.

Ayushmann also made a major revelation on the show by sharing the story of his intended debut film which never saw the light of the day. The film was titled KLPD – Kisses Love Pizza Dosti for which the actor was lodged in Thailand for a week. But when the makers disowned the film even before the shoot, he returned home. He shared how the rest of the crew members were left stranded in the foreign country for about a month as their visas were confiscated.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 10:49 IST