Ayushmann Khurrana says his wife Tahira ‘really touched’ as he fasted for her on Karwa chauth

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a quintessential family man on screen but off it as well. The actor fasted for his wife Tahira Kashyap on Karwa Chauth as she recently underwent preventive mastectomy after being diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer. Talking about his beautiful gesture, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “For the past two years we have been fasting together. This is the first time Tahira couldn’t, as she’s undergoing chemotherapy. I decided to go ahead with it alone. She was really touched.”

The Badhaai Ho actor even got a henna tattoo on his palm, with the Hindi alphabet of her wife’s initial ‘T’. He had shared the picture with the caption, “She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #karwachauth.”

As per the traditional practice, wives go without food and water all day on Karwa Chauth to pray for their husbands’ long life. Ayushmann also revealed that initially he was not much in favour of Tahira observing the fast but she used to follow the tradition as it made his mother happy. However, his parents didn’t pressurise her this time, keeping in mind her health condition.

The self-confessed foodie said, “It was kind of a role reversal in this patriarchal world but came straight from the heart. Even on my family WhatsApp group everyone was giving us their blessings.” The two are parents to a boy named Virajveer and a girl named Varushka.

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of his two back-to-back hits Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. As per the latest figures on Boxofficeindia.com, Badhaai Ho has collected around Rs 74 crore at the box office while Andhadhun stands at Rs 61 crore.

