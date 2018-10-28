Today in New Delhi, India
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth with her gang of girls and Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a very pretty day full of several outfit changes and stunning pictures. Check out her pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2018 13:00 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan Pics,Karwa Chauth
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Karwa Chauth with her friends and son Taimur.(Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had one hectic day on Saturday. From Karwa Chauth festivities to Vogue Women of the Year Awards, Kareena was slipping from one outfit into another all through the day. But you would not find us complaining because she looked stunning in everything she wore.

Before spreading magic on the awards’ red carpet in a shimmery plunging dress, Kareena clicked pictures with her friends who were all decked up for the festival.Too bad, her husband Saif Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

Kareena looked fresh and beautiful in a no-makeup look as she clicked selfies with all her friends, including her stylist Poonam Damania and Rannvijay Singha’s wife Priyanka Singha and son Taimur Ali Khan was also seen cradled in her arms. Check out pictures from Kareena’s pretty day:

Gorgeousness 😍💕

Kareena won the Style Icon Of The Year Award at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. She also features on the cover of Vogue’s November issue. Her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt also got a cover of their own. Check them out:

Kareena will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News. She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 13:00 IST

