Kareena Kapoor steps out in style to support Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar. See pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the screening of Baazaar, which stars her husband Saif Ali Khan as a stock broker. The film released Friday; it also stars Rohan Mehra and Radhika Apte in important roles.bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2018 15:34 IST
Baazaar, the stock market drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Chirangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra, is gearing up for a mega release this week. The team has been promoting the film with gusto for a while. The film had a special screening in Mumbai where Saif and his gorgeous wife actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added that extra push.
Wearing a pair of white torn jeans and teaming it with a black and bold corset top, Kareena was naturally the centre of attention. Her signature jewellery -- an old fashioned wrist band -- didn’t go unnoticed. Saif, on the other hand, was modestly (but tastefully) dressed in white kurta and pyjama pants with a Nehru jacket. Also present at the screening was Diana Penty.
Check out the pictures and videos here:
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:32 IST