Kareena Kapoor steps out in style to support Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar. See pics

Baazaar, the stock market drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Chirangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra, is gearing up for a mega release this week. The team has been promoting the film with gusto for a while. The film had a special screening in Mumbai where Saif and his gorgeous wife actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added that extra push.

Wearing a pair of white torn jeans and teaming it with a black and bold corset top, Kareena was naturally the centre of attention. Her signature jewellery -- an old fashioned wrist band -- didn’t go unnoticed. Saif, on the other hand, was modestly (but tastefully) dressed in white kurta and pyjama pants with a Nehru jacket. Also present at the screening was Diana Penty.

Check out the pictures and videos here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:32 IST