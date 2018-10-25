Baazaar, Halloween or Goosebumps 2: Box office predictions to help you pick the right film this weekend

This weekend offers a heavy dose of horror flicks ahead of the Halloween besides an intense Bollywood drama Baazaar. Saif Ali Khan is back on the film scene after the success of his web series Sacred Games. The actor is returning as a business tycoon in Baazaar, which is largely based on the stock market. Also starring Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra, the film looks promising, judging from its intriguing trailer.

Halloween is around the corner and so is the season of new horror releases at the box office. Hollywood has two horror films lined up for release this weekend – Halloween and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. Halloween is a sequel of the 1978 film of the same name. Laurie Strode returns to confront the masked man put an end to his menace once and for all. Goosebumps 2 is a horror comedy, based on RL Stine’s books for lovers of the spook.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Talking to Hindustantimes.com about the possibilities of Baazaar at the box office, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “A film like Baazaar woos the urban audience. After the success of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has got a new lease of life with the urban youth audience. Building on the success of Netflix, Baazaar should be able to do well with the audience. Besides that, the backdrop of Baazaar, which is an equity market, affects across the social strata whether you talk about the rich, super rich or middle class. People across the demographics invest in stock markets in a big or small way, weather directly or indirectly. Whether the film manages to connect and excite all of them will be revealed only on Friday. Saif deserves it as he is a terrific actor.”

Talking about the competition at the box office, Akshaye added, “The beauty of the Indian market is diversity. We are a country of 1.25 billion and all of us are spread across different mediums and regions. It is as simple as the demand and supply. I really wish all the films do well simultaneously. All of them have an audience of their own.”

Last week’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho shows no signs of slowing down and has held the fort amid positive reviews and word of mouth. The film has been appreciated for its unique storyline, wonderful performances and quirky dialogues.

Badhaai Ho has registered a wonderful run at the box office while Namaste England failed to impress. Reacting on the same, Akshaye said, “Both the films were sailing on the ship of great content. Badhaai Ho felt very realistic. Ayushmann Khurrana is a very popular actor and has a following of his own. He isn’t a star who brought in audience because he is on the poster of a film. That is something which is the calibre of stars like Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. For all the others, the film is as good as its content. It’s the writing of Badhaai Ho and the direction that made it achieve the numbers that it has. Namaste England tanked due to the writing, the content. That’s where the difference lies.” According to Boxofficeindia.com, Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 60 crore in its first week and Namaste England stands at around Rs 7 crore.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 12:37 IST